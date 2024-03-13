DHEC Highlights Healthcare Quality Team for National Patient Safety Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – National Patient Safety Week is March 10-16, and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) would like to thank its Healthcare Quality staff for the fundamental role they play in protecting the health, safety and welfare of the people of South Carolina.

DHEC’s Healthcare Quality is responsible for regulating health care facilities and providers in South Carolina. DHEC enforces standards and inspects and licenses a broad range of facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, home health agencies and ambulatory surgical centers.

South Carolina’s laws and regulations related to health care facilities exist to establish safe standards for protecting the health of the residents they care for and to ensure they provide high quality care. Healthcare Quality staff routinely inspect these facilities to ensure they are operating in compliance with applicable federal regulations and in a manner that protects the health and safety of their patients, residents and clients.

“Protecting patients in South Carolina is the top priority for our staff,” said Gwen Thompson, DHEC’s Director of Healthcare Quality. “Our inspectors understand how important it is to safeguard the patients and residents that are served by health care facilities in the state and are committed to ensuring they receive the best care possible.”

In addition to routine inspections, Healthcare Quality staff are responsible for investigating complaints of potential state and/or federal regulatory violations at certain health facilities and providers.

If violations are found, the facility or provider is responsible for submitting a plan of correction (POC) to DHEC, outlining the action taken to correct each cited deficiency, the action taken to prevent reoccurrences and the actual or expected completion dates of those actions taken.

“Complaints related to health care facilities allow DHEC staff to respond to potential violations of regulations and statutes to ensure that these facilities, and therefore their patients, are safe,” Thompson said. “We encourage anyone to file a complaint if they have concerns about a health facility or service regulated by DHEC to help us ensure the protection of all patients across South Carolina.”

Visit the DHEC website to learn more about how DHEC inspects and certifies health care facilities.

In addition to DHEC, friends and family members also play a critical role in the safety of their loved ones. Ask questions of the facility or provider, check on your family member often and report any concern right away.

