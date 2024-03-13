Export controls: third package of measures to be introduced by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control to accelerate authorisation procedures

In March 2024, the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control together with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action will introduce further measures to accelerate and optimise procedures relating to export controls and will extend the existing instrument of the General Authorisation.

Sven Giegold, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said: “The first and second packages of measures are already showing some first very positive effects. Procedural simplifications are contributing to significantly faster authorisations without compromising the scrutiny standards. By introducing the third package of measures we are systematically continuing the development towards more efficient export controls. We are also continuously looking at how to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy in export controls.”

The third package of measures supplements the the first and the second package of measures that entered into force on 1 September 2023 and 8 January 2024 respectively.

The measures in detail:

The Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control already has substantial, clearly defined decision-making powers in the field of export control which it can exercise as it issues export licences without the involvement of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. These powers are now extended further in order to simplify and shorten the licensing procedures. Procedures are being streamlined and simplified where possible. In addition, reporting requirements for exporters are being reduced and the existing instrument of the General Authorisation is being adjusted and extended.

General Authorisations are generalised export licences for goods which can be used by exporters without the need to apply to the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control for a licence. They cover the export to selected countries of selected goods which are non-critical but subject to a licence. This possibility will now be adjusted and expanded based on feedback from practical experience. All General Authorisations are to be extended by one year, until 31 March 2025.

For military equipment, a new General Authorisation is to be introduced for the export of marine equipment to selected state end-users in selected countries. Also, the circle of countries of the existing General Authorisation No. 21 regarding protective equipment is to be significantly expanded as well as the General Authorisation No. 19 (land vehicles for military purposes), No. 24 (temporary exports) and No. 25 (special case groups).

Further details of the new measures will be published in the near future by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control.