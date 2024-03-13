Dental Tourism Market Share , Growth Trends , and Forecast 2021-2031

Dentures Market -AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Tourism Market by Services (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Dental Cosmetics, Others), by Providers (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global dental tourism industry generated $6.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $21.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

• CAGR: 13.9 %

• Current Market Size: USD 6.2 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

Dental tourism entails patients traveling from their home country or residing elsewhere to receive dental treatment at a lower cost compared to their home country. This trend has emerged due to the escalating dental expenses, particularly in Western regions. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, higher healthcare spending per capita, and advancements in dental technology are driving the growth of the dental tourism sector.

𝑫𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑶𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔-

The growth of the global dental tourism market is propelled by heightened rates of tooth loss, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, escalating healthcare expenditures per capita, and the introduction of advanced dental products. Nonetheless, stringent government regulations that restrict foreign medical treatments pose a hindrance to market expansion. Moreover, with the aging population on the rise and the availability of advanced healthcare alternatives, dental tourism is gaining popularity globally, presenting lucrative prospects within the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

In 2021, the dental implants sector dominated the global dental tourism market, holding over two-fifths of its revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the enduring popularity of dental implants as a long-term restorative solution that preserves natural bone structure while providing a stable base for prosthetic devices.

Meanwhile, the dental cosmetics segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of dental ailments like periodontal disease, tooth decay, and gum disease, as well as the expanding elderly population, which is more susceptible to dental issues.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the dental clinics segment dominated the global dental tourism market, accounting for nearly three-fourths of its revenue, and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for affordable treatments and the perception among healthcare systems worldwide that the risk of infection in clinics is lower compared to hospitals.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2021-

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region secured the largest share of the global dental tourism market revenue, accounting for over half of the total, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2031. This can be attributed to the ready availability of experienced dentists and the presence of excellent infrastructure for dental treatments, which have bolstered market growth. However, Europe is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the introduction of innovative technologies such as CAD/CAM-based dental restorations and the high level of awareness regarding dental procedures across the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Liberty Dental Clinic

Dubai Dental Hospital

Imperial Dental Specialist Center

Medlife Group

clove dental

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Franco-Vietnamese Hospital

raffles medical group

Fortis Healthcare

Oris Dental Centre

