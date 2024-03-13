Submit Release
Vanqua Bio to Present at the Stifel 2024 CNS Days Conference

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in the Stifel 2024 CNS Days Conference, which is being held virtually March 19-20. The company will present data on its lead program targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Presentation Information
Date and time: Tuesday, March 19, 4-4:25 p.m. ET
Speaker: Jim Sullivan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

About Vanqua Bio
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

Media Contact
Alyssa Paldo
FINN Partners
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com


