[Green Exhibition on “1+4” Industries] UNEP Representative and Country Director for China Tu Ruihe Speaks on Global Environmental Protection at 2024MIECF

MACAU, March 13 - The 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2024MIECF) has invited Head of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) China Office and Co-chair of Result Group of the Planet in UN-China Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework Tu Ruihe to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony (28 March), and share global environmental updates on the theme of “Global Environmental Governance: Progress and Outlook”. Concurrently, the 2024MIECF will launch a 2.0 version of “Macao Carbon Inclusion” and other initiatives to create a green exhibition, thereby encouraging the public to engage in carbon reduction efforts.

Keynote speaker Tu Ruihe, with 35 years of experience, to share insights and help the environmental sector to plan ahead

Every year, MIECF invites prominent figures from the global environmental sector to serve as keynote speakers. Through this yearly platform for international co-operation in the environmental sector, participants can look into cutting-edge environmental topics, discuss the latest trends in the sectors, discover green business opportunities, and foster green exchanges and collaboration. Tu has been invited by the 2024MIECF to deliver a keynote speech and review the progress of global environmental governance over the past 50 years. In addition, he will discuss the current situation and challenges, and the key areas for action in the coming years, allowing the environmental sector to plan ahead.

With 35 years of experience in the field of environment and sustainable development, Tu Ruihe has engaged in environmental impact assessment, clean production, environmental emergency response, climate change, river basin management, and biodiversity conservation. He also has extensive experience in bilateral, regional and multilateral international co-operation affairs. Before joining UNEP, he served as Division Chief and Deputy Director of the Department of International Co-operation, Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People’s Republic of China (now the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China), when he was a key negotiator for major international conferences and environmental conventions, in charge of the implementation of a number of internationally funded co-operation projects.

His significance and impact within the realm of global green sustainable development align with MIECF’s efforts to facilitate greening, internationalisation and professionalisation, which can provide Macao’s environmental industry and all parties involved with up-to-date global environmental data and forward-looking perspectives. Additionally, it is anticipated to introduce new visions and elements to green development trends, as well as fresh concepts and impetus to advance the green transformation of the “1+4” key industries and to encourage global exchange and co-operation in the relevant fields.

Continued efforts to realise “carbon neutrality” and motivate carbon minimisation

In line with the country’s “dual carbon” goals and the key environmental protection policies enacted by the Macao SAR Government, including the Long-term Decarbonisation Strategy of Macao, the 2024MIECF will continue to implement a series of green MICE initiatives, such as adopting designs that reduce waste at source, eco-friendly materials, energy-saving lighting, and carbon trading activities to contribute to carbon reduction. This year, a 2.0 version of “Macao Carbon Inclusion” will be introduced and an innovative emissions reduction model is to be launched for the 2024MIECF. It will use carbon trading to offset a portion of the carbon emissions from public transport in March according to the proportion of carbon points earned by the public by taking part in the emissions reduction tasks via the mini programme “Macao Carbon Inclusion” between 15 and 30 March. The activity aims to encourage individuals to live and travel in a low-carbon manner and foster a favourable social environment for carbon emissions reduction.

Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, the 2024MIECF will be held from 28 to 30 March at Cotai Expo Halls, The Venetian Macao, dedicated to boosting international exchange and co-operation on environmental protection and driving green and low-carbon development with the theme of “Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation”.