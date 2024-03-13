34th Macao Arts Festival Outreach programme provides the audience with a diverse artistic experience

MACAU, March 13 - In addition to a range of performance programmes and an exhibition, the 34th Macao Arts Festival will also feature 23 outreach activities over 25 sessions, covering meet-the-artist sessions, backstage tours, talks, workshops and screenings of international stage performances, to invite the audience to appreciate art together and broaden their artistic imagination.

The Macao Arts Festival has always been dedicated to building a bridge of communication between artists and the audience. The Meet-the-Artist: Screening of “Brothers”, a documentary on the creative process of the work “The Three Brothers”, followed by a talk with the choreographer, will be hosted by My Own Name’s artistic director Victor Hugo Pontes, who will share his journey of changing his role from a visual artist to a choreographer and how he and the dancers have managed to stage the production after overcoming various difficulties. The “Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances” will present four international large-scale productions on the silver screen in Macao, namely The Life of Pi presented by the National Theatre from the United Kingdom, Written on Water by Pontus Lidberg, Brokeback Mountain by Royal Theatre (Spain), and Some Like it Hip Hop, a dance piece choreographed and directed by Kate Prince, allowing the audience to enjoy international first-class productions in the recorded format.

A range of outreach activities have been prepared to explore diverse artistic attempts and the dialogue between our bodies and art. The “Circus Experimental” workshop series comprises an “Advanced Workshop” and a “Family Workshop”, the first of which will be instructed by the touring director of Circa, who will share with the audience how to curate a thrilling performance and the skills required for becoming a circus performer. In the “Family Workshop”, participants will learn marvellous circus skills through certain parts of the performance and move their body along with the beautiful music by Jethro Woodward and Tchaikovsky. In the “Pop-up Books – Family Workshop”, a professional instructor will explain the basic components of pop-up books and the production skills and guide families to make their own unique pop-up books. In the “Voice of Life – Ancient Ballads Singing Workshop”, participants will experience the oral transmission of this ancient art genre and the Paiwan people’s voice of life. The “Dance Workshop by the Lyon Opera Ballet” will interpret the close connection between human body and space, shapes, and volumes through the unique dance language “Kova” created by Marcos Morau.

In addition to the aforesaid workshops, a range of talks, “pre-show talks” and “meet-the-artist” sessions will also be provided which the public can join for free. Arts accessibility services are available for Frankenstein/Criaturas to allow individuals with visual or hearing impairments to enjoy barrier-free artistic experiences. For details about the outreach activities, please visit the Macao Arts Festival website at www.icm.gov.mo/fam. Tickets for the “Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances” will be on sale via the Macau Ticketing Network starting 10 a.m. on 23 March, and anyone who purchases tickets for two different screenings can enjoy a 30% discount. Other activities will be open for online registration through the “Activity Applications” section of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) starting 10 a.m. on 25 March. Limited places are available, and some activities require registration with payment.