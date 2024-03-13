MPU and Sands China Jointly Run The Art Talent Development Showcase to Contribute Toward Macao’s Cultural Tourism Development

MACAU, March 13 - To support Macao’s youth policies and facilitate its “1+4” adequate economic diversification development, the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), Sands China Ltd., and the MPU Alumni Association jointly organised an achievement exhibition for the Art Talent Development Showcase at the Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery of MPU to display students’ creative achievements, which received overwhelming responses. Mr Im Sio Kei, Rector of MPU; Mr Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Mr Wong U Kei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MPU Alumni Association; and others, attended the event and presented certificates to the students who participated in the programme.

Im Sio Kei said that the cooperation between MPU and Sands China over the past two decades has yielded remarkable achievements in areas such as gaming management, innovative technology and diverse training. Through this university-enterprise cooperation scheme, undergraduate students and youngsters who aspire to develop in art and design are provided with practical experiences to understand the corporate operation environment and to evolve into multi-skilled talents, thus contributing to Macao’s development of cultural tourism, conventions and exhibitions combined with commerce and trade industries.

Wilfred Wong noted that culture is the soul of a city. Macao has a profound historical culture preserving the essence of the collision and blending of Chinese and Western cultures for more than 400 years, the highlights of which are still waiting to be uncovered and explored by art experts. He extended his congratulations to all the students who had completed the Art Talent Development Showcase, hoping that they can use their expertise in the future to introduce Macao’s unique aspects to foreign visitors. Sands China will continue taking the responsibility for fostering local tourism professionals and remains dedicated to promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism.

Wong U Kei said that the Art Talent Development Showcase has effectively helped students to put into practice the theoretical knowledge and professional skills they have acquired in classes through an unconventional learning platform provided by a local enterprise, thus elevating students’ overall capabilities, expanding their horizons and enriching their learning experiences. All these have provided young people with good learning opportunities which can facilitate their growth and nurture them to be a rising force in Macao’s art and cultural sector.

In the sharing session, student representatives Ao Nim Chi and Chen Fangyu both agreed that the programme has allowed them to put their knowledge into practice and has enhanced their artistic creativity and expression. They have also benefited greatly from the guidance of their project managers, who have given them inspiration for their career planning and academic development.

Guests who attended the showcase exhibition also included Mr Paulo Cheong, Vice President of Human Resources of Sands China Ltd; Ms Isabella Che, Director of Human Resources of Sands China Ltd.; Ms Lei Ngan Lin, MPU Vice Rector; Ms Lai Mei Kei, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design; Ms Lao Weng Ian, Head of the Student Affairs Office; Mr Liu Kun Him, President of the MPU Alumni Association; Mr Lei Hin Kei, Vice Director-General of the MPU Alumni Association; as well as MPU teaching staff, students, MPU alumni and the general public.