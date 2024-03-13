Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,673 in the last 365 days.

ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to be held in April

MACAU, March 13 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Galaxy Arena from 15 to 21 April. Elite world table tennis players will gather in Macao to compete against one another in breath-taking matches.

Large-scale international competitions by World Table Tennis (WTT) held in Macao over the past few years were well received and have created a table tennis craze among residents and tourists. The synergistic effect of these major sporting events has helped promote Macao’s sports industry and drive the economic growth of sports tourism and related industries. Sanctioning the World Cup to be held in Macao demonstrates the trust and recognition by ITTF in Macao’s ability to host major international table tennis events.

A total of 48 players will compete in the ITTF Men's World Cup and the Women's World Cup, respectively. The reigning World U19 champions are also accepted to join the competition as a way to elevate young players to the global stage of World Cup.

Further information about the event will be announced in due course. For the latest updates, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

You just read:

ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to be held in April

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more