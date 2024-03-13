McCann's Roofing and Construction Wins Prestigious Readers' Choice Award

"Eric and Mishana (Shay) Brown, esteemed recipients of the Readers' Choice Award, embodying excellence and community trust in every endeavor. Celebrating their unwavering dedication and achievements in the Oklahoma roofing and construction space.

McCann's Roofing & Construction, a leading company in the roofing & construction industry from Edmond Oklahoma received the highly coveted Readers Choice Award.

"We are thrilled to receive the Readers' Choice Award. We love our community and feel so honored that they love us back!"
— Shay Brown
EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCann's Roofing and Construction, a leading company in the roofing and construction industry, is proud to announce its recent victory in the highly coveted Readers' Choice Award. This award, which celebrates excellence and customer satisfaction, is a testament to McCann's dedication to delivering top-quality services and innovative solutions to its clients.

For over 25 years, McCann's Roofing and Construction has been at the forefront of the industry, providing exceptional roofing, remodeling, and construction services to the local community. The company's commitment to using high-quality materials, coupled with its team of skilled professionals, ensures that every project meets the highest standards of excellence and durability.

The Readers' Choice Award is an annual accolade that recognizes businesses and professionals who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment in their field. Winners are selected through a voting process, where customers and readers have the opportunity to voice their support for their favorite companies. McCann's Roofing and Construction's victory in this category highlights its significant impact on the community and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to receive the Readers' Choice Award," said Shay Brown, CEO of McCann's Roofing and Construction. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for delivering the best possible service to our clients. We are grateful for the support of our community and our loyal customers who have trusted us with their homes and businesses. This award motivates us to continue innovating and striving for excellence in everything we do."

McCann's Roofing and Construction would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all who voted and showed their support. The company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the high standards that have earned it this prestigious award and looks forward to serving the community for many more years to come.

For more information about McCann's Roofing and Construction and its services, please visit mccannsok.com.

Oklahoma's Best Roofing Company McCann's Roofing and Construction

