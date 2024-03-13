Working Visit By Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann to Tokyo, Japan to Attend The 17th Japan-Singapore Symposium, 14 to 15 March 2024

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, will visit Tokyo, Japan from 14 to 15 March 2024 to attend the 17th Japan-Singapore Symposium (JSS). SMS Sim Ann will deliver a keynote speech at the JSS.

The JSS, launched in 1994, is a Track 1.5 bilateral platform involving politicians, officials, academics, businesspersons and media representatives from both Singapore and Japan. It is an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral, regional and global issues of the day as well as to discuss how to further enhance Singapore-Japan cooperation.

While in Tokyo, SMS will meet Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yoshifumi and other Japanese politicians. SMS Sim Ann will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

13 MARCH 2024