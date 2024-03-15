Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

In-Flight Catering Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The in-flight catering services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the in-flight catering services market size is predicted to reach $25.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the in-flight catering services market is due to increased air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest in-flight catering services market share. Major players in the in-flight catering services market include Korean Air Catering Co. Ltd., Japan Airlines Catering Service Co. Ltd., Cathay Pacific Catering Services Ltd.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Segments

• By Aircraft Seating Class: Economy Class, Business Class, First Class

• By Source: In-house, Outsource

• By Flight Type: Full Service Carriers, Low Cost Carriers

• By Food Type: Meal, Bakery and confectionery, Beverage, Other Types

• By Geography: The global in-flight catering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In-flight catering services are used to feed passengers packaged food and beverages while in flight. Flight catering service refers to an airline meal, airline food, or in-flight meal. These catering services provide highly specialized skills, technology, and quality-oriented food catering for airline passengers. These meals are prepared by catering companies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. In-Flight Catering Services Market Characteristics

3. In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. In-Flight Catering Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. In-Flight Catering Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. In-Flight Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

