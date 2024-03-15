Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the in-flight catering services market size is predicted to reach $25.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.
The growth in the in-flight catering services market is due to increased air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest in-flight catering services market share. Major players in the in-flight catering services market include Korean Air Catering Co. Ltd., Japan Airlines Catering Service Co. Ltd., Cathay Pacific Catering Services Ltd.
In-Flight Catering Services Market Segments
• By Aircraft Seating Class: Economy Class, Business Class, First Class
• By Source: In-house, Outsource
• By Flight Type: Full Service Carriers, Low Cost Carriers
• By Food Type: Meal, Bakery and confectionery, Beverage, Other Types
• By Geography: The global in-flight catering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
In-flight catering services are used to feed passengers packaged food and beverages while in flight. Flight catering service refers to an airline meal, airline food, or in-flight meal. These catering services provide highly specialized skills, technology, and quality-oriented food catering for airline passengers. These meals are prepared by catering companies.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. In-Flight Catering Services Market Characteristics
3. In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. In-Flight Catering Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. In-Flight Catering Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. In-Flight Catering Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. In-Flight Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
