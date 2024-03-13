Tilray Introduces New Naturally Flavoured CBG Infused Cannabis Beverages

Enjoy Moments of Chill with Non-Alcoholic Mollo ‘Seltzers’

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the expansion of its market-leading cannabis beverage portfolio with the latest release by its MOLLO® brand, introducing a lineup of new cannabis-infused non-alcoholic seltzers featuring the qualities of high cannabigerol (“CBG”) minor cannabinoid content, reminiscent of consumer favourite go-to low ABV beverages.



Last year, Mollo launched a few new additions to its original lineup of refreshing non-alcoholic lagers including Mollo 5 and Mollo 101 beverages, along with its new fan favourite non-alcoholic cannabis-infused apple cider beverage, ORCHARD CHILL’R™, featuring a balance of THC and CBG. As one of the first cannabis beverage brands to the market2 post-legalization and fresh into cannabis 2.0 products, Mollo has gained recognition for its unique and differentiated offerings that consumers know and love and has become one of the most overt social occasion brands embodying what it means to enjoy a moment to ‘chill’, outside of life’s busy days.

As a familiar format, consumers have begun to integrate more cannabis beverages into their consumption rituals and occasions, and the requests for lower sugar content along with new flavour options, have become more desirable for sessionability.

Known to be a popular beverage category even outside of the cannabis landscape, Seltzers now represent 25% of trending cannabis beverage unit sales and continue to grow year after year3. With Mollo’s new release, the brand offers a new spin on seltzers and an elevated way to consume. While there are a few cannabis-style seltzers currently available in the market, Mollo Seltzers add more benefits that appeal to avid cannabis consumers looking for alternative ways to enjoy the effects offered by cannabis-infused beverages.

Produced with the consumer experience in mind, Mollo Seltzers are currently the only cannabis-infused seltzer style beverage in the Canadian market to primarily focus on minor cannabinoids and higher CBG content with its 2:1 ratio of CBG:THC versus 1:1 focused beverages, making them the perfect social beverage to grab and go, for any occasion.

Best sipped slow, each new Mollo Seltzer contains 10mg of high-purity THC formulated with nano-emulsified cannabinoids without any cannabis aftertaste, zero sugar, zero calories, and three fantastic natural flavours, along with its CBG sidekick of 20mg, all in a sleek 355mL can.

Mollo’s new seltzers include 3 thirst-quenching flavours:

Pineapple

Mango

Lemon



Mollo’s seltzers will be available nationwide in select retailers starting next month. To learn more about Mollo, visit the following website and follow Mollo on social @mollo_out.

Mollo products are produced on behalf of its licensed producer, High Park Holdings, Inc. Must be legal age to consume. Sip Mollo Seltzers responsibly!

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide and achieve listed sustainability forecasts. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tilray Brands Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

1 Mollo 10 was the #2 shipped 2023 innovation in Ontario in May and June (#6 overall beverage). Source: OCS Dashboard [May1 – June 30].

2 Source: Hifyre Data 2019-2020

3 Source: OCS wholesale data, May 2023