Golden Globe nominee Kit Harington and Ed Stafford (Marooned) join Collaboration by Discovery Channel and Genshin Impact

The actors behind the Genshin Impact and Discovery Channel collaboration Nature Benefit video Voices of Nature The Genshin Impact character Kaveh as spokesperson for the Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour Genshin Impact by HoYoverse

The two celebrities represent the ocean and the desert in the newly released eight-minute documentary "Voices of Nature" raising awareness for the environment

LONDON, UK, March 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Channel and Genshin Impact have jointly released the short film Voices of Nature , to raise awareness for a variety of fragile natural habitats and to inspire awe for the beauty of nature. Fans were asked what they imagined nature would tell us, if it could talk, which led to countless of replies with excellent statements, both warning and hopeful.Voices of Nature takes a playful approach of various natural landscapes in a simultaneous live session informing the audience about what they do and why they are important to us humans, before shown in the editing room chatting with the film director. The film ends with informative data about pollution and damage to nature, while the main focus is on the beauty and profound value of nature, with an immersive and majestic ambiance.The producers were joined by a powerful team of famous actors, explorers and environmental activists to give a human voice to each featured landscape (in order of appearance):• The Ocean is voiced by Kit Harington, the actor who starred as Jon Snow in the critically acclaimed and Emmy award-winning HBO drama series “Game of Thrones.” Harington received two times Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nomination in 2020.• The Coral Reef gets spoken by Lily Cole, the environmental activist, author of Who Cares Wins, and filmmaker. Lily is Patron of the Environmental Justice Foundation and has worked with The World Land Trust & WWF• The Snowy Mountain speaks through the voice of Max Djenohan, the elite survivalist and athlete who starred in Discovery Channel shows like Naked and Afraid, First Man Out, and Race to Survive Alaska among others and is engaged in giving more people access to the outdoors.• The Forest is represented by the voice of Kate Humble, who has been presenting programs and writing articles and books for the last twenty years. Her latest credits include Animal Park, Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Lambing Live, Living With Nomads, Back to the Land and Escape to the Farm. Her latest book is Where the Hearth Is: Stories of Home.• The Desert speaks through the voice of Ed Stafford, the celebrated real-life outdoor explorer who’s had countless encounters with both the dangers and the beauty of deserts around the world in Discovery Channel shows like Marooned and First Man Out.The short film avoids lecturing or guilt-shaming the audience, critical data is shown in a factual way, such as:• Up to 12 million metric tons: That’s how much plastic we dump into the oceans each year. That’s about 26 billion pounds every single year. By 2050, ocean plastic will outweigh all of the ocean’s fish.• According to satellite data from 2002 to 2019, global tropical forests loss averaged 3.6 million hectares (9 million acres), an area larger than Belgium.The film is accompanied by an educational web event starting March 16, where interested viewers can deepen their knowledge through reading and mini-quizzes. At offline events, fans are invited to buy Genshin Impact merchandize, the proceeds of which are fully donated to Cool Earth who work with indigenous people to protect ancient rainforests. Fans can get a discount on the merchandize in exchange for returning empty plastic bottles to encourage the good habit of recycling. The offline events are held in• UK: Mar 15-16, 9:00-21:00 and Mar 17, 12:00-18:00 at Westfield Stratford City, 157 Montfichet Rd, London E20 1EJ• France: Mar 30, 10:00-20:30 and March 31, 11:00-19:00 at Westfield Forum Les Halles, 101 Porte Berger, 75001 Paris• Germany: Mar 16-17, 10:00-19:00 at Genshin Impact Pop Up Store, Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 9-13, 10178 Berlin• Italy: Mar 29-30, 9:30-21:00 at Centro Commerciale Aura, Viale di Valle Aurelia, 30, 00167 Roma RM• Korea: Starting April 13, 10:00-22:00 every day at Genshin Impact Café, 158 Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, SeoulAbout Warner Bros. DiscoveryWarner Bros. Discovery, a premier global media and entertainment company, offers audiences the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming. The new company combines Warner Media's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses.Warner Bros. Discovery... the stuff that dreams are made of.About Discovery ChannelDiscovery Channel as one of the core franchises of Warner Bros. Discovery, is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world.About Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 4.0, the fifth of the seven nations, Fontaine, is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.About HoYoverse:HoYoverse is a global interactive entertainment brand that aims to create and deliver an immersive virtual world experience to players worldwide through a variety of entertainment services. The brand has brought fans and users popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis, as well as a wide range of entertainment content including the virtual character Lumi and the N0va Desktop App, anime, manga, light novels, and music. In the future, HoYoverse will continue to expand its content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Voices of Nature