Prime Minister Robert Golob: Seeing happy patients is what means the most

SLOVENIA, March 11 - Accompanied by the Minister of Health, the Director General of University Medical Centre Maribor and the Medical Director of University Medical Centre Maribor, he visited the Department of Cardiology, the Department of Radiology and the Emergency Centre.

During his visit, he recalled that he had visited several hospitals in the last two weeks and all of them had extremely dedicated and cohesive teams. "Where all the staff work as one, there are no problems. Things can be solved even in challenging conditions like today's," he continued, stressing that the healthcare situation must be addressed holistically and not in a piecemeal way for one group.

The Prime Minister reiterated that it is high time to freeze the doctors' strike. "The strike today is not helpful in negotiations and is harmful to patients. And there is no longer any justifiable reason for it," he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the entire staff of the University Medical Centre, including the nursing assistants, nurses, professional staff and doctors, who carry out their work with dedication and continuity. "I must say that I was very pleased with what I saw. And I also saw happy patients. That is what counts the most."

On the occasion of his visit, he also thanked Acting Director General Vojko Flis and Medical Director Nataša Marčun Varda.