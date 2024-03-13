Visit to "Tajik Textiles Manufacture Union" LLC in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, visited "Tajik Textiles Manufacture Union" in Firdavsi district of the capital.

The purpose of the visit of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, is to get acquainted with the current activities and plans and prospects for the modernization of the "Tajik Textiles" enterprise.

During the familiarization with the activities of the industrial union, President Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the officials to attract domestic and foreign capital, introduce modern technology, modernize this huge industrial enterprise, increase the production capacity of the enterprise and create thousands of new jobs for girls and women.

It was emphasized that the capacities and resources of the Tajik textile enterprise allow to establish a complete chain of spinning, weaving, fabric dyeing and sewing for the production of final products here using domestic raw materials.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon instructed that for the purpose of effective implementation of the fourth strategic goal of the Government of the country - rapid industrialization of the country and within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development", 2022-2026, all opportunities must be used to increase the capacity of the enterprise and produce high-quality import-substituting and export-oriented ready-made products.