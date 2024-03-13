Start of construction of the administrative building of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, got acquainted with the construction project of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and started construction works.

The administrative building of the Ministry of Culture consists of 18 floors, 80 office rooms and a basement. It is being built with a modern design and a unique art of national architecture based on the direct instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

According to the project, on the first floor of the building there will be a large meeting hall with 500 seats, a small hall with 180 seats, a canteen for 150 people, work and auxiliary rooms.

The new administrative building of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan is located in the Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe City, the total area of its plot is 7,712 sq. m. and under construction - 3,644 sq. m.

The customer of the facility is the State Institution "Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities" of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contractor is "Obi Hayot" LLC.

On the upper floors, open and spacious office rooms are planned, which will be equipped with all modern facilities.

The basement of the building is intended for the parking of vehicles and publishing institutions subordinate to the ministry.

After the completion of the construction works and the commissioning of the beautiful and modern building, all departments, divisions and other subordinate institutions of the ministry will be placed in one administrative building.

The start of the construction of the beautiful and magnificent building of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan proves that the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, pays special attention to the field of culture and constantly cares for the development of this sector.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the project of the new building of the Ministry of Culture, gave specific instructions to the officials to use high-quality domestic materials for construction and to put it into operation at a high level and quality within 2 years.