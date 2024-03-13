Laying foundation stone of the administrative building of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, March 13 - On March 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, in the Shohmansur district of the capital laid the foundation stone for the construction of the administrative building of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the familiarization with the design of the new facility, it was informed that the main building of the ministry consists of 18 floors and a basement, and the project was prepared taking into account the modern requirements of urban planning. Also, according to the project, the facility will have a separate two-story building, where a canteen with 420 seats and a spacious meeting hall with 640 seats will be built, which will be connected to the main building by a walkway.

The installation of 4 elevators is planned in the new building, and spacious office rooms, consultation halls with wide possibilities and modern industry technology will be created for the employees of the ministry. The construction of the new building of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan will not only provide modern working conditions and opportunities for the employees of the central office of the ministry, but also the sub-structures of this institution will be located inside it. Such features of the project will facilitate ensuring the high quality of the work and promotion of activities in line with modern requirements.

In particular, after the completion of the construction, the publishing center, technical and auxiliary rooms will be placed in the basement of the building. The new building will also accommodate the Republican Center for Identification and Developing of Talents, the Republican Center for Information and Communication Technologies, the Center for International Programs, the Academy of Education of Tajikistan, the State Unitary Enterprise "Education", the State Unitary Enterprise "Dushanbe Printing and Publishing Company", the Republican Center for Additional Training Institutions and other subordinate structures of the ministry, which are currently operating in every corner of the city.

This measure will significantly contribute to the improvement of working conditions.

It was reported that a total of 1.58 hectares of land has been allocated for the construction of the facility, and within the framework of this project, the construction of beautiful and modern fountains, parking for vehicles, recreation porches and other auxiliary facilities will be built.

The external appearance of the new building will be designed in the style of national and international architecture, and its surroundings will be beautifully and modernly decorated according to the project.

The start of construction works of the new building of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan is a logical continuation of the development and construction works in the capital of the country - Dushanbe, and it will help to create modern working conditions, beautify and modernize the look of the capital.

During the acquaintance with the project, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave specific assignments to put the building in commission within 3 years, to use high-quality domestic construction materials during the execution of works, and to pay special attention to the issue of greening and beautification of the surroundings of the building.