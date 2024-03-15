Global Industrial Gearbox Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Gearbox Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The industrial gearbox market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gearbox Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gearbox market size is predicted to reach 39.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the industrial gearbox market is due to the rising adoption of industrial automation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gearbox market share. Major players in the industrial gearbox market include Bosch Rexroth AG, Flender GmbH, Dana Incorporated, China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SPA.

Industrial Gearbox Market Segments

• By Type: Planetary, Helical, Bevel, Spur, Worm, Other Types

• By Design: Parallel Axis, Angled Axis, Other Designs

• By Application: Construction & Mining, Automotive, Industrial, Power Generation, Marine, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global industrial gearbox market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial gearbox refers to an enclosed system in which mechanical energy is transferred from one device to another and is used to increase torque while reducing speed.

