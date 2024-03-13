Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Submit Release
DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on March 27, 2024, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.
Bernard McCracken
Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Filandro
(646) 277-1235
Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com


