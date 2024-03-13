HDBank rolls out credit package worth $81.37 million to fund petrol stations switching to e-invoices

VIETNAM, March 13 -

HCM CITY — HDBank is deploying a programme that provides a solution set and a credit package worth VNĐ2 trillion (US$81.37 million) for fuel retailers, including financing of up to 60 per cent of the cost of installing an electronic invoice issuance system from March 1.

It aims to provide petrol stations with an additional support channel to set up the system for issuing an electronic invoice for each sale in accordance with the Prime Minister's official dispatch.

HDBank is the first and only bank so far to provide a full set of solutions to petrol stations for e- invoice issuance.

The solutions include packages for payment and payment management, sales diary retrieval and management and issuance of automatic e-invoices.

Meanwhile, HDBank has unveiled a VNĐ2 trillion credit package to finance gas stations installing software for automatic e-invoice issuance. The loans will cover up to 60 per cent of the investment costs and be for a maximum term of three years. No collateral is required.

With this solution set and preferential loan, HDBank is helping petroleum businesses seize business opportunities, accelerate digital transformation and cashless payment and fully comply with the Government’s regulations.

Previously, under an official dispatch on strengthening the management and use of electronic invoices by petroleum retailers, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with other ministries and other government agencies and people's committees of provinces and cities to adopt comprehensive, effective and drastic solutions to ensure petroleum businesses issue electronic invoices for every sale and send the data to tax authorities.

HDBank has coordinated with the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) to offer cashless payment at petrol stations in recent years. By the end of 2023 it had provided the service at Petrolimex’s 2,500 petrol stations.

HDBank provides individual customers with a 4-in-1 credit card with outstanding utilities and incentives such as offering unsecured loans, lowest interest rates in the market, automatic card issuance procedures, and completely 100 per cent online issuance.

It also issues a corporate credit card to pay for gasoline with a limit of up to VNĐ3 billion, helping organisations and businesses with legal status in Việt Nam to pay gasoline bills safely, quickly and conveniently. — VNS