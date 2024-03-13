Horticulture, floriculture tech expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, March 13 -

HCM CITY — Some 200 companies are taking part in an international horticultural and floricultural expo being held in HCM City from March 13 to 15.

The sixth International Exhibition and Conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Việt Nam (Hortex Vietnam 2024) is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, showcasing fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables and technologies used in their production and processing.

The exhibitors come from 25 countries and territories, including China, Cyprus, France, Greece, Israel, Japan, Thailand, the US, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Colombia, and Ecuador.

There are pavilions set up by the Netherlands, Taiwan (China), Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Việt Nam.

The exhibition also features many activities such as seminars, export forum, grower talks, trading matching, premium flower showcase, and international seed supply fair.

It facilitates business opportunities, trade cooperation, investment, and technology transfer. It helps Vietnamese businesses access advanced technologies and products from all over the world and expand export markets.

Nguyễn Như Cường, director general of the Department of Crop Production, said the global demand for vegetables, flowers and fruits is expected to grow rapidly.

“The exhibition will bring practical benefits to Việt Nam's vegetable, flower and fruit industry.”

HortEx Vietnam has over the years become the largest professional forum in Southeast Asia for businesses and experts in the horticultural and floricultural industries.

The event is organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd and Nova Exhibitions B.V (the Netherlands).

The organisers expect to receive some 8,000 trade visitors this year.

Kuno Jacobs, director general of Nova Exhibitions B.V, said Việt Nam, with its rich agricultural heritage and rapid development, is primed to emerge as a key player on the global horticulture landscape.

Its fruit and vegetable exports surged to a record high of $5.6 billion last year, he said.

HortEx Vietnam serves as a platform to showcase the latest innovations, trends and best practices that shape the future of horticulture not only in Việt Nam but also beyond, he said.

“The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for participants to forge new partnerships, strengthen existing connections, and explore potential ways for business expansion.”

Its organisers are seeking to strengthen and internationalise the event.

That includes an agreement with IPM, the world’s leading horticultural exhibition held annually in Germany, and the German Agricultural Society to co-locate HortEx Vietnam together with Agritechnica Asia from 2025.

Agritechnica Asia is part of Agritechnica, the world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition, held biennially in Germany.

HortEx will expand its reach in the region by alternating between HCM City and Bangkok from 2025. — VNS