Bình Phước Province to focus on developing supporting industries in 2024

VIETNAM, March 13 - BÌNH PHƯỚC — Bình Phước Province is focusing on developing supporting industries to supply its key industries and also export.

Its People’s Committee recently unveiled a programme to develop them this year, targeted at enhancing the competitiveness of its industrial sector and increasing supporting industry exports to US$800 million.

It aims to attract large investments in technology in its industrial parks and clusters and develop supporting industry businesses in sectors such as electronics, textiles, automotive, leather and footwear, and mechanical engineering.

It will focus on improving its investment climate, policies and opportunities to develop supporting industries.

It will also create favourable conditions for accessing bank and other credit, support businesses in researching new products and adopting new technologies, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

It will help businesses collaborate to produce large volumes of components and others for manufacturers while also sustaining quality.

It will promote linkages between businesses and education facilities to develop human resources for the industry, and provide land for supporting industries in industrial parks with good infrastructure and competitive rents.

In 2023 Bình Phước maintained its momentum with industrial growth of 10.36 per cent. — VNS