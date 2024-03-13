Submit Release
Vân Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant becomes operational

VIETNAM, March 13 - KHÁNH HÒA — The Vân Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant in the Vân Phong Economic Zone of the south-central province of Khánh Hòa was inaugurated on Wednesday, supplying an additional 8.5 billion kWh per year, accounting for approximately 3 per cent of the total electricity output nationwide.

The project is the largest project invested by Sumitomo Corporation of Japan in Khánh Hòa The plant uses ultra-supercritical technology, with modern equipment, ensuring high efficiency while meeting strict environmental standards.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Tấn Tuấn highlighted the significance of the plant, saying that it will help attract investment into the Vân Phong EZ, promote local industrial development, create momentum for the economy of Khanh Hoa and the south-central region, generate numerous job opportunities and contribute around VNĐ1 trillion (over US$40.5 million) to the local budget a year.

He expressed his hope that Sumitomo Corporation and domestic and foreign enterprises will continue researching, proposing, and implementing new industrial, infrastructure, and service projects in the locality.

The provincial authorities commit to accompanying and providing comprehensive support to investors to achieve common goals, he affirmed.

Hirokazu Tsuru, General Director of Vân Phong Power Company Limited, highly valued the assistance of Việt Nam’s authorised agencies for the project, especially the reliable support and co-operation of the Electricity of Việt Nam (EVN) in completing the 500 kV Vân Phong – Thuận Nam transmission line and the Vân Phong transformer station within a short period, as well as close coordination of EVN subsidiaries during the construction and testing phases of the plant.

The company is confident in its ability to contribute to Việt Nam's socio-economic development through the plan’s stable operation, he said.

With a total investment of nearly $2.58 billion, the Vân Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant comprises two turbines with designed capacity of 1,432 MW. The coal-fired thermal power plant was constructed under a BOT contract signed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and will be handed over to the Vietnamese Government after 25 years of operation.

The project is one of the works to celebrate the upgrading of the Việt Nam-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. — VNS

