Next-Level Gaming: Honeyland's Latest Innovations and Partnership with Cibona
Honeyland and Cibona Forge a Revolutionary Era in Gaming Entertainment with their Integrated Brand Experience PartnershipSINGAPORE, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeyland, the buzzworthy blockchain-based beekeeping sensation, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Cibona, the esteemed premier league basketball team from Zagreb, Croatia. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities as they embark on a journey to redefine interactive gaming experiences.
The Honeyland team is dedicated to optimizing player experience and accessibility, solidifying its status as one of the premier blockchain games globally. With vibrant graphics and intuitive gameplay, Honeyland has captured the hearts of strategy game enthusiasts worldwide.
Players now have the exclusive opportunity to enhance their gaming experience by purchasing Cibona Jersey and Cibona Basketball from the in-game shop to integrate into their Bee avatars. These unique traits not only provide a distinctive appearance but also offer added utility within the Honeyland universe.
In addition, Honeyland and Cibona will be launching community-wide events and special rewards on game days, promising an exhilarating experience for players.
On the scheduled Cibona game days, players will see special rewards inside Honeyland. When they win, there will be some other spicy surprises too.
"We are thrilled to partner with Cibona to offer our players a unique and immersive gaming experience," said Corey Wright, CEO of Honeyland. "Together, we are breaking new ground in the world of gaming, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for our community and other upcoming collaborations that we have lined up, such as our upcoming partnership with Mastercard."
As Honeyland prepares to introduce SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens) in April 2024, Cibona traits will become valuable tradeable assets, offering players exciting opportunities for investment and customization.
To learn more about Honeyland, visit their website at: https://honey.land or download the game and start playing now.
About Honeyland:
Honeyland is a popular blockchain-based casual strategy game known for its engaging gameplay and vibrant community. With the upcoming launch of Honeyland 2.0, players can anticipate a richer and more interactive gaming experience. Download Honeyland on iOS and Android now to join the buzz!
February saw impressive growth for the game, with in-game revenues reaching 2.95 million HXD and a total MAU of 40,000. This translated to an average revenue per MAU of 74 HXD/player ($11.80). Daily revenue averaged at 101,724 HXD with 8,100 DAU, resulting in an average revenue per DAU of 12.56 HXD ($2.01) and an average engagement of 53 minutes/day.
Remarkably, 16% of players spent at least $1 daily, while 6% spent at least $10 daily. Despite a steady DAU/MAU ratio from January to February, revenue per user and engagement increased significantly.
The latest updates make the game more accessible and user-friendly than ever. Players can easily discover and download the game from Google Play and Apple App stores worldwide, create their game account using their Apple or Google ID, and purchase HXD within the app using Google Pay or Apple Pay.
Blockchain interactions within the game are now gasless, eliminating the need for players to hold SOL to complete on-chain actions. Additionally, Honeyland introduced an integrated NFT marketplace where players can buy and sell their NFTs using their in-game HXD balance, with no signatures or blockchain actions required.
Excitingly, Honeyland is also preparing to launch a Stripe onramp, enabling players to use their credit cards to purchase up to $1,000 worth of HXD seamlessly. These advancements are made possible by their innovative on-chain/off-chain architecture, leveraging various APIs, custodial wallets, and creative blockchain solutions, ensuring a player experience that seamlessly integrates web3 components while offering full participation in the game's blockchain features.
