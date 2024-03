Viral Vector Production Market Trends : to Grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032

Viral Vector Production Market

Rise in funding for R&D activities pertaining to gene therapy, also boost the viral vector production market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œViral Vector Production Market," The viral vector production market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032. Viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses used as delivery vehicles in gene therapy and vaccine development.

The viral vector production market trends includes the increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and advancements in gene therapy and viral vector-based vaccines. Moreover, the rise in awareness and acceptance of gene therapy treatments contributes to the growth of the market.

The growth of the viral vector production market is propelled by several factors including the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, alongside advancements in gene therapy and viral vector-based vaccines. Furthermore, the growing awareness and acceptance of gene therapy treatments play a significant role in driving market expansion. Additionally, the rise in funding for research and development activities related to gene therapy further boosts market growth. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in funding for such R&D endeavors. Consequently, this surge in understanding genetic diseases, advancements in gene editing technologies, and promising outcomes from early clinical trials all contribute to the positive momentum observed in the viral vector production market.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’-๐’‚๐’”๐’”๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’‚๐’ (๐‘จ๐‘จ๐‘ฝ) ๐’—๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’๐’“๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’”๐’‰๐’Š๐’‘ ๐’”๐’•๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’“๐’๐’–๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’๐’–๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ โ€ฏ

In 2022, the adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors segment dominated the viral vector production market, capturing approximately one-third of the global revenue. This segment is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the substantial demand for AAV vectors in gene therapy applications. Conversely, the lentiviral vectors segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the efficient transduction capability of lentiviral vectors, enabling them to target both dividing and non-dividing cells effectively in gene therapy interventions.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’„๐’‚๐’๐’„๐’†๐’“ ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ โ€ฏ

In 2022, the cancer segment dominated the viral vector production market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global revenue. This segment is expected to sustain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide.

Conversely, the genetic disorders segment is forecasted to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the projected period. There is considerable potential for vector-based gene therapies in addressing genetic disorders, presenting an opportunity for significant advancements in treatment. The development of gene therapies targeting specific genetic disorders holds promise for offering potential cures or effective treatments for these conditions.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’†๐’๐’† ๐’•๐’‰๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’‘๐’š ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’

In 2022, the gene therapy segment led the viral vector production market, contributing to almost three-fourths of the total global revenue. This segment is expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% throughout the forecast period. The surge in adoption of gene therapy, recognized as a promising treatment avenue for diverse diseases, underpins this growth trend.

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”: -โ€ฏโ€ฏ

Andelyn Biosciences

Charles River Laboratoriesโ€ฏ

Danaher Corporationโ€ฏ

FinVector Oyโ€ฏ

Lonzaโ€ฏ

Novartis AGโ€ฏ

Oxford Biomedica plcโ€ฏ

Takara Holdings Inc.โ€ฏ

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.โ€ฏโ€ฏ

Avid Bioservices Inc.



