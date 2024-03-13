Sweden eyes closer co-operation with VN in sustainable development, digital transformation

VIETNAM, March 13 - HCM CITY — Sweden wants to strengthen co-operation with Việt Nam in the fields of digital transformation, green energy and sustainable development, according to Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary to the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden.

Võ Văn Hoan, Vice Chairman of HCM City, welcomed Jevrell as he arrived in the southern city on Wednesday on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Sweden diplomatic relations.

Việt Nam and Sweden need to strengthen co-operation sharing of experience to tackle climate change and finding solutions for sustainable development, Hoan said.

HCM City is focusing on green transformation and digital transformation by developing renewable energy and activities such as organising international forums on these areas.

The city has high regard for Swedish businesses’ experience, technological prowess and resources, and wants Sweden to share its experience and technologies in digital and energy transformation, climate change and sustainable development, he said.

HCM City is willing to offer the most favourable conditions for investing Swedish businesses, especially in digital transformation and green and sustainable development, he said.

Hoan hoped Sweden would work with Việt Nam to organise more networking events for their businesses, especially those in HCM City.

Jevrell said enhancing relations with Việt Nam and other partner countries is among Sweden’s priorities amidst the geopolitical conflicts around the world.

It wants to expand co-operation with Việt Nam in economy and trade, digital transformation and green energy, he said.

His country has the experience, technology and resources, and is willing to share its experience in digital transformation, green growth and sustainable development, areas that HCM City is focusing on, he said.

Many large Swedish businesses have a presence in Việt Nam, and he hoped more would come and invest in HCM City.

He also called on Vietnamese businesses, especially from HCM City, to invest in Sweden.

Hoan and Jevrell co-chaired the Sweden – Việt Nam business roundtable meeting on innovation and sustainable development on the same day.

On March 11 the visiting minister had met with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân in Hà Nội, telling him that his country wants to increase co-operation with Việt Nam in energy and sustainable development. — VNS