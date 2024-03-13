Market Size Of Energy Logistics Industry is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment by 2031

Energy Logistics Market

Rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market.

The global energy logistics market is projected to experience suitable growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy logistics across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Logistics Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining), by End-User (Government Sector, Private Sector), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, The 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 accounted for $351.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The leading players operating in the energy logistics market are A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, DSV, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, Rhenus Group, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

By application, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to increased activities toward refining oil & gas from natural reservoirs. Moreover, the logistics service providers have been offering efficient energy logistical services which leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the renewable energy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand for green energy to reduce harmful emission.

The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market share, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.

In addition, the energy logistics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

