Georgian officials receive training on investigating crypto-related crimes

In a bid to enhance Georgian law enforcement’s capacity to tackle crypto-related crimes, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), brought together 25 representatives from various law enforcement agencies for a specialized training session on crypto-asset investigations from 11 to 13 March.

Over the course of the three-day training held in Tbilisi, participants were equipped with fundamental techniques and practical tools essential for conducting effective investigations in the realm of cryptocurrency-related crimes. Drawing from real-world scenarios, it included in-depth sessions on basic methods for tracing criminal transactions across diverse blockchain networks. Participants were also exposed to a series of case studies highlighting best practices and providing insights into specialized analytics software and open-source tools pertinent to the field.

This initiative underscores Georgia's commitment to combatting illicit activities facilitated by cryptocurrencies and the importance of international co-operation in addressing the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of financial crime.

"As we navigate the dynamic terrain of financial technology, it is imperative for Georgia to prioritize strengthening its national law enforcement capacities, especially when it comes to investigative and tracing capabilities pertaining to crypto-assets," said Maksym Mishalov Dragunov, Assistant Project Officer at OCEEA.

“This is the third training on investigation of virtual assets for Georgian authorities, and the OSCE will continue to support Georgia’s efforts to combat money laundering, particularly through virtual assets and cryptocurrencies,” he added.

The course is part of an OSCE-led extra-budgetary project on “innovative policy solutions to mitigate money-laundering risks of virtual assets”, funded by Germany, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States. The project supports OSCE participating States in building national capacities to mitigate criminal risks related to virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.