Global Asphalt Pavers Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The asphalt pavers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the asphalt pavers market size is predicted to reach $3.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

The growth in the asphalt pavers market is due to the increase in road traffic in various parts of the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest asphalt pavers market share. Major players in the asphalt pavers market include Liebherr Group, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, AB Volvo, Roadtec Inc., Komatsu Ltd., CNH Industrial Inc., Joseph Vögele AG.

Asphalt Pavers Market Segments

• By Type: Track Pavers, Wheel Pavers, Screeds

• By Paving Width: Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5 - 5 Meters, More Than 5 Meters

• By Technology: Hydrostatic, Mechanical

• By Geography: The global asphalt pavers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An asphalt paver is a machine that distributes, shapes, and partially compacts an asphalt layer over the surface of a roadway. It distributes partially compacted asphalt over flat surfaces on the construction sites. These are the machines responsible for constructing roads, parking lots, bridges, and other similar places.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asphalt Pavers Market Characteristics

3. Asphalt Pavers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Asphalt Pavers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Asphalt Pavers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Asphalt Pavers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Asphalt Pavers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

