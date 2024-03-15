Intraocular Lens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The intraocular lens market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intraocular lens market size is predicted to reach $7.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the intraocular lens market is due to the rising prevalence of eye diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest intraocular lens market share. Major players in the intraocular lens market include Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Alcon Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Intraocular Lens Market Segments

• By Type: Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric intraocular lens, Accommodating Intraocular Lens

• By Material: Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone, Hydrophobic Acrylic

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global intraocular lens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intraocular lens refers to the medical devices that are implanted inside the eye to replace the eye's natural lens when it is being removed during cataract surgery. An intraocular lens is an artificial replacement for the lens of the eye. ILOs are used for a type of vision correction surgery called refractive lens exchange.

