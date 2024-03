Market Size of Low-Cost Carrier Industry From $196.1 Billion in 2022 to $595.1 Billion By 2032, Growing at CAGR 12.1%

Low-Cost Carrier Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œLow-Cost Carrier Market," The market size of low-cost carrier industry was valued at $196.10 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $595.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032. This report provides the details regarding the current market scenario, drivers, the latest trends, and the overall market environment.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

The report offers detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the market growth. These factors help new players make investment decision. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rise in demand for affordable air travel services, the increase in air passenger traffic, and the developments in tourism industry. In addition, the implementation of open skies agreement that allows airlines to operate more freely across borders, fuels the market growth.

However, the high competition and fluctuation cost of fuel hamper the market growth. In addition, the increase in labor costs restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, the surge in the collaborations between airlines offers remunerative opportunities for the market growth.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ :

Competitive scenario offers in-depth analysis of the leading players in the market. It also provides the strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments adopted by the key players to stay competitive in the market.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž :

InterGlobe Aviation Limited,

Southwest Airlines Co.,

Scoot Pte Ltd,

Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.,

Volotea,

Eurowings GmbH,

Ryanair Group,

AirAsia,

flynas,

easyJet plc.

๐”๐ฉ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก :

๐Ÿ) ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„-๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ž : Rise in popularity of traveling without using printed tickets and increase in trend of online booking are the key factors driving the market growth. These trends eliminate the need for complex ticketing systems used by traditional airlines to manage their complex pricing structures. In addition, increase in penetration ofe-commerce platforms has facilitated the transparency in ticket pricing.

๐Ÿ) ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ : Another significant trend the low-cost carrier market is expected to witness is rise in emphasis on reducing environmental impact. Concerns regarding the environmental impact of human activities have enforced airlines to proactively implement stringent regulations on operational processes to enhance flight routes and reduce fuel consumption.

๐Ÿ‘) ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ-๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ : The newer generation narrow-body aircraft is expected to witness significant growth in the low-cost carrier market. These aircrafts are preferred by low-cost carriers globally due to their low operating costs, fuel efficiency, and suitability for short-haul routes.

๐Ÿ’) ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ : The integration of digital technology and AI in low-cost carriers enables to streamline operations, enhance customer experience and enable data-driven decision-making, thus helping low-cost airlines to stay competitive in a challenging market.

๐Ÿ“) ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ : Budget airlines are opting for secondary and regional airports as major airports face capacity constraints and congestion. These smaller airports usually have lower operating costs and quicker turnaround times, allowing for cost-efficiency and more convenient departure times for travelers.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ :

The low-cost carrier market is segmented into aircraft type, destination, haul, and region. By aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow body and wide-body. By destination, the market is bifurcated into domestic and international. Based on haul, the market is fragmented into long-haul and short haul.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐–๐š๐ซ :

The closure of airspace around the conflict zone in Eastern Europe has led low-cost carriers to cancel flights to nearby destinations resulting in revenue declines from lost ticket sales.

The economic ripple effects such as rise in consumer prices across Europe and supply chain issues may reduce discretionary spending on travel in the near-term limiting passenger growth for low-cost airlines.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ :

Region-wise the low-cost carrier market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds maximum share of the market, as prominent low-cost carriers in the region offer both domestic and international services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and increase in middle-class population which has driven the demand for cost-effective air travel.

