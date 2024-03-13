Market Size of Low-Cost Carrier Industry From $196.1 Billion in 2022 to $595.1 Billion By 2032, Growing at CAGR 12.1%

Low-Cost Carrier Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Low-Cost Carrier Market," The market size of low-cost carrier industry was valued at $196.10 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $595.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032. This report provides the details regarding the current market scenario, drivers, the latest trends, and the overall market environment.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report offers detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the market growth. These factors help new players make investment decision. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rise in demand for affordable air travel services, the increase in air passenger traffic, and the developments in tourism industry. In addition, the implementation of open skies agreement that allows airlines to operate more freely across borders, fuels the market growth.

However, the high competition and fluctuation cost of fuel hamper the market growth. In addition, the increase in labor costs restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, the surge in the collaborations between airlines offers remunerative opportunities for the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

Competitive scenario offers in-depth analysis of the leading players in the market. It also provides the strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments adopted by the key players to stay competitive in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

InterGlobe Aviation Limited,

Southwest Airlines Co.,

Scoot Pte Ltd,

Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.,

Volotea,

Eurowings GmbH,

Ryanair Group,

AirAsia,

flynas,

easyJet plc.

𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

𝟏) 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 : Rise in popularity of traveling without using printed tickets and increase in trend of online booking are the key factors driving the market growth. These trends eliminate the need for complex ticketing systems used by traditional airlines to manage their complex pricing structures. In addition, increase in penetration ofe-commerce platforms has facilitated the transparency in ticket pricing.

𝟐) 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 : Another significant trend the low-cost carrier market is expected to witness is rise in emphasis on reducing environmental impact. Concerns regarding the environmental impact of human activities have enforced airlines to proactively implement stringent regulations on operational processes to enhance flight routes and reduce fuel consumption.

𝟑) 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰-𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 : The newer generation narrow-body aircraft is expected to witness significant growth in the low-cost carrier market. These aircrafts are preferred by low-cost carriers globally due to their low operating costs, fuel efficiency, and suitability for short-haul routes.

𝟒) 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 : The integration of digital technology and AI in low-cost carriers enables to streamline operations, enhance customer experience and enable data-driven decision-making, thus helping low-cost airlines to stay competitive in a challenging market.

𝟓) 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 : Budget airlines are opting for secondary and regional airports as major airports face capacity constraints and congestion. These smaller airports usually have lower operating costs and quicker turnaround times, allowing for cost-efficiency and more convenient departure times for travelers.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The low-cost carrier market is segmented into aircraft type, destination, haul, and region. By aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow body and wide-body. By destination, the market is bifurcated into domestic and international. Based on haul, the market is fragmented into long-haul and short haul.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 :

The closure of airspace around the conflict zone in Eastern Europe has led low-cost carriers to cancel flights to nearby destinations resulting in revenue declines from lost ticket sales.

The economic ripple effects such as rise in consumer prices across Europe and supply chain issues may reduce discretionary spending on travel in the near-term limiting passenger growth for low-cost airlines.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Region-wise the low-cost carrier market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds maximum share of the market, as prominent low-cost carriers in the region offer both domestic and international services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and increase in middle-class population which has driven the demand for cost-effective air travel.

