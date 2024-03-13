Antheia and Olon Continue Partnership for Biomanufacturing Antheia’s Pipeline of KSMs and APIs for Essential Medicines

Olon to support Antheia’s continued scale up and commercialization of early products

MENLO PARK, Calif. and MILAN, Italy, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antheia, the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, and Olon Group, the global leader in developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) and generic markets, today announced an ongoing partnership to leverage Olon’s vast fermentation infrastructure to manufacture Antheia’s early products.



Antheia and Olon established this partnership in 2022 to leverage Olon’s fermentation sites across Italy. Olon has since played a pivotal role as a CDMO for scaling Antheia’s biomanufacturing processes and producing its Biosynthetic KSMs (key starting materials) and APIs. Looking to 2024 and beyond, Antheia will continue to partner with Olon to unlock additional capacity to meet international demand for its first products, including thebaine.

“The third-party partners we work with are a huge part of our success, so finding the right CDMO to help bring our first products to industrial scale efficiently and rapidly was a critical decision early in our commercialization journey,” said Zack McGahey, COO of Antheia. “Olon is a well-respected CDMO of high-quality pharmaceutical products and a trusted partner to us as we continue our work together to ship our first products later this year and ultimately, transform essential medicine supply chains.”

Olon Biotech – a division of Olon Group - has more than 50 years of experience providing high-quality fermentation manufacturing services and is a globally licensed API manufacturer. With 5,000 cubic meters of fermentation capacity installed within its sites, Olon is one of the leading global CDMOs for biomanufacturing. Olon’s extensive global infrastructure and deep industry expertise were instrumental to Antheia’s recent commercial milestones for its first product, thebaine.

“This successful partnership has yielded significant results and represents a promising future for pharma supply chains. Over the last five years, we have massively invested in our Biotech Centers, generating a significant increase in capacity and upgrading production processes for greater efficiency, and importantly, reducing the environmental impact of our production,” said Maurizio Sartorato, VP of Olon Biotech.

Antheia and Olon will both be in attendance at DCAT Week in NYC from March 18-21. To meet with either team at the event, please see contact information below.

