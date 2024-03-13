Erythropoietin Drugs Market Expected To Witness Huge Revenue Growth To 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Erythropoietin Drugs Market, valued at $9.24 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2028 according to Allied Market Research.

Request Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59

Key Insights:

Market Growth: The Erythropoietin Drugs Market has seen substantial growth, primarily due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, cancer, and anemia. EPO drugs are crucial for managing anemia associated with these conditions.

Increasing Demand: Factors such as an aging population, a surge in chronic disease patients, and advancements in medical technology are propelling the demand for Erythropoietin Drugs. Additionally, the growing number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis is contributing to this demand.

Biosimilars: The market has witnessed the entry of biosimilar products, which are highly similar to reference EPO drugs in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety. This has spurred competition and provided cost-saving opportunities for patients.

Anemia Treatment: EPO drugs play a pivotal role in treating anemia stemming from various conditions, including chronic kidney disease, cancer, and chemotherapy, by stimulating red blood cell production.

Routes of Administration: Erythropoietin Drugs come in various formulations and can be administered via intravenous, subcutaneous, or intramuscular injections, depending on factors like the patient's condition and treatment goals.

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Reduced erythropoietin production in CKD patients leads to anemia, driving the demand for EPO drugs.

Cancer-Related Anemia: Cancer and its treatments often cause anemia, making EPO drugs essential for managing symptoms.

Increasing Aging Population: Elderly individuals are more susceptible to anemia, fueling the demand for EPO drugs as the global population ages.

Market Segmentation:

Types: Epoetin Alfa (recombinant human erythropoietin) and Darbepoetin Alfa (modified with an extended half-life).

Applications: Including anemia associated with CKD, cancer-related anemia, HIV/AIDS, myelodysplastic syndromes, and others.

Routes of Administration: IV, SC, and IM injections.

End Users: Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings.

Regional Growth Dynamics: North America dominated the market in 2020, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape:

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Roche

Hospira Inc.

Biocon

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Celltrion, Inc

Request for Customization –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/59

Recent Developments:

Approval of New Erythropoietin Biosimilars: Several Erythropoietin biosimilars have received regulatory approvals in various regions. For example, in the European Union, biosimilar versions of EPO, such as Retacrit, Abseamed, and Binocrit, have been approved for use.

Expansion of Erythropoietin Drug Applications: There has been ongoing research and clinical trials exploring the potential applications of Erythropoietin drugs beyond anemia associated with chronic kidney disease and cancer. These include conditions such as myelodysplastic syndromes, HIV/AIDS-related anemia, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Patent Expirations and Entry of Biosimilars: The expiration of patents for some Erythropoietin drugs has led to the entry of biosimilar versions in the market. This has increased competition and contributed to cost savings for patients.

For more detailed insights, you can request the full report from Allied Market Research here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/erythropoietin-market

Read More:

Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plasma-fractionation-market

Influenza Vaccine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/influenza-vaccines-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.