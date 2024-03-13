Asia Smart Education and Learning Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach $369.34 Billion by 2030, With a CAGR of 23.6%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia smart education and learning Industry size was valued at $43.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $369.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6%.

China dominated the overall Asia smart education & learning market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the rapid development of China's education sector and its inclination towards an intelligent technologies. In addition, the players in this country are actively introducing advanced smart education and learning products, further boosting growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Tencent Holdings Ltd., the Chinese internet giant launched WeLearning, a new smart education solution to meet significant demand of country's booming smart education market.

The expansion of the Asia Smart Education and Learning market is propelled by the continuous rise in the adoption of e-learning within both corporate and academic environments, coupled with proactive government initiatives in developing nations. Furthermore, the market benefits from technological advancements in smart education and e-learning, alongside the increasing availability of mobile learning applications, presenting ample opportunities for growth.

However, concerns regarding security and privacy, as well as the high cost associated with implementation, may impede market growth to some extent during the forecast period. Conversely, the emergence of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and the surge in virtual schools are anticipated to generate promising growth prospects for the Asia smart education and learning market in the foreseeable future.

Post COVID-19, the Asia smart education and learning market was valued at $43.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $369.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6%. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. In the Asia, the pandemic has significantly led to the increased adoption of digital technologies with an augmented data traffic. The closure of schools and other learning spaces in developing nations such as India and China has primarily boosted demand for smart education and learning solutions in the region. There has been greater adoption of adaptive and mixed learning approaches during the pandemic.

Some of the key players profiled in the Asia Smart Education & Learning industry report include Abans Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., and SMART Technologies, and Unit4.

