Liver Disease Treatment Market Innovations Investigated by Deep Research Report with Forecast to 2030 | CAGR of 5.7%

Liver Disease Treatment Market Innovations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent reports, the global liver disease treatment industry reached $20.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to achieve $36.45 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Highlights:

The antiviral drugs segment dominated the market.

The cancer segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2030.

North America accounted for the largest market share.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Rising Prevalence of Liver Diseases:

Increased incidences of hepatitis B and C, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are propelling market growth.

Lifestyle changes such as unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol consumption, and sedentary behavior contribute to this trend.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes, major risk factors for NAFLD, are becoming more prevalent.

Limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities aids in the spread of hepatitis viruses.

Technological Advancements:

Continuous improvements in diagnostic tools and treatment methods are fostering the adoption of more effective therapies.

Advancements include non-invasive diagnostic tests for early disease detection, enhanced antiviral therapies for hepatitis B and C, and novel drugs for NAFLD and HCC.

Surgical techniques for liver transplantation have also seen significant advancements.

Market Segmentation:

Treatment Types: Antiviral Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy.

Disease Types: Hepatitis, Autoimmune Diseases, NAFLD, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Others.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic moderately impacted the liver disease treatment market due to reduced demand for relevant drugs, limited medical access, and healthcare staff shortages.

However, research efforts, including clinical trials for liver disease treatment, increased amidst the pandemic.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America dominated the market in 2020, driven by a growing elderly population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure, and improved treatment options.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing liver disease cases, rising public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.

Major Market Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)

F. Hoffman-LA Roche

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

