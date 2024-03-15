Structural Steel Fabrication Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the structural steel fabrication market size is predicted to reach $239.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.
The growth in the structural steel fabrication market is due to the growing construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest structural steel fabrication market share. Major players in the structural steel fabrication market include ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tsingshan Holding Group, Tata Steel Limited, JSW Steel Limited.
Structural Steel Fabrication Market Segments
1. By Service: Metal Welding, Machining, Metal Forming, Metal Cutting, Metal Shearing, Metal Folding, Metal Rolling, Metal Punching, Metal Stamping
2. By Product: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel
3. By End-Users: Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Defense And Aerospace, Electronics, Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Mining, Other End-Users
4. By Geography: The global structural steel fabrication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The structural steel fabrication refer to a set of activities conducted to convert raw materials into different shapes by steel fabricators. Structural steel fabrication is the process of cutting, bending, shaping, and assembling steel into various structures with predetermined sizes and shapes designed for assembly into buildings, industrial equipment, tools, and various other final products.
