Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $65.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports nutrition market size is predicted to reach $65.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the sports nutrition market is due to increasing gym memberships. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports nutrition market share. Major players in the sports nutrition market include Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GNC Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company.

Sports Nutrition Market Segments

1. By Type: Sports Bars, Sports Drinks, Sports Powder, Sports Supplements, RDT (Ready-To-Drink) Protein Drinks, Other Types

2. By Raw Material: Animal Derived, Plant-Based, Mixed

3. By End Users: Athletes, Fitness Enthusiasts, Bodybuilders, Lifestyle Users

4. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5. By Geography: The global sports nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sports nutrition refers to a field of sports medicine that assists athletes in keeping their bodies in good condition before, after, and during exercise to reach peak performance. In this regard, many nutrients are being investigated for their ability to improve athletic performance, particularly in high-intensity sports involving repetitive effort.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sports Nutrition Market Characteristics

3. Sports Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sports Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sports Nutrition Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sports Nutrition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sports Nutrition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

