$46.5+ Billion Gene Therapy Market to Grow at 22.8% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 | Harnessing the Power of Gene Editing

Gene Editing Market

The increasing number of approvals of gene therapies within North America and Europe are the major reasons for market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector), by Therapy (In Vivo Therapy, Ex Vivo Therapy), by Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth factors, Receptors, Others), by Application (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Diseases): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global Gene Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 46.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The gene therapy market refers to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment focused on the development, production, and commercialization of gene therapy products and treatments. Gene therapy involves the introduction, removal, or modification of genetic material within an individual's cells to treat or prevent diseases.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

🔰Technology and Approaches: Gene therapy employs various technologies and approaches to target genetic abnormalities underlying diseases. This includes gene addition (introducing a functional gene into cells), gene editing (modifying existing genes within cells), and gene silencing (suppressing the expression of disease-causing genes). Technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, viral vectors (e.g., adenoviruses, lentiviruses), and non-viral vectors are commonly used in gene therapy research and development.

🔰Therapeutic Areas: Gene therapy holds promise for treating a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders (e.g., cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy), rare diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. Advances in gene therapy research have expanded its potential applications across diverse therapeutic areas.

🔰Market Growth Drivers: The gene therapy market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as advancements in gene editing technologies, increasing investment in research and development, growing understanding of the genetic basis of diseases, and regulatory approvals for gene therapy products. Additionally, the emergence of personalized medicine and precision therapies has spurred interest in gene therapy approaches tailored to individual patients.

🔰Clinical Successes and Challenges: Several gene therapy products have demonstrated clinical success and received regulatory approval in recent years, including treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, inherited retinal diseases, and certain types of cancer. However, the field also faces challenges such as safety concerns, immune responses to viral vectors, manufacturing complexities, and high treatment costs. Overcoming these challenges is crucial for the continued growth and adoption of gene therapy treatments.

🔰Regulatory Environment: Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) play a key role in overseeing the development and approval of gene therapy products. Regulatory pathways for gene therapy products may differ from those of traditional pharmaceuticals due to the unique nature of gene-based treatments, requiring innovative approaches to safety and efficacy assessment.

🔰Market Landscape and Players: The gene therapy market encompasses a diverse array of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic research institutions, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and regulatory bodies. Market players may collaborate on research partnerships, licensing agreements, and commercialization efforts to advance gene therapy development and bring innovative treatments to market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Gilead Sciences

• Orchard Therapeutics.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb.

• Therapeutics plc

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals,

• Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech

• Adaptimmune

• Novartis AG

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

On the basis of gene type, the antigen segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth of the global gene therapy market. Rise in the prevalence of diseases such as autoimmune diseases & cancer and increase in R&D activities associated with antigen-based gene therapies propel the growth of the segment. The deficiency segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the oncological disorders segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global gene therapy market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the prevalence of cancer and availability of diverse gene therapy products that can be used to treat cancer fuel the segment growth.

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global gene therapy market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the facts such as rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, developments in healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of major market players in the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

