Bong Go pushes for better fire prevention efforts in communities as he provides aid to Samal Island fire victims

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to provide assistance to fire victims across the country, directing his Malasakit Team to organize a relief effort for those affected by a recent incident in Purok 2, Barangay Aundanao, Island Garden City of Samal (IGaCoS), Davao del Norte on Monday, March 11.

In a video message, Go emphasized his ongoing efforts to assist the government in implementing a more robust fire prevention campaign in the communities. He also pointed out that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is currently modernizing following the approval of Republic Act No. 11589.

The BFP Modernization Act, primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, mandates the agency undergoes a ten-year modernization program.

"Sa pagiikot ko ng bansa para makatulong sa mga nasunugan, nakita ko po talaga ang importansya ng pagpapalakas ng ating fire prevention campaigns. Kaya naman nagpapasalamat ako sa dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pag-apruba ng BFP Modernization Act para mas lalo pang lumakas ang kapasidad ng ahensya," expressed Go.

"Sa mga nasunugan naman po, alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon at kayo po ay nasunugan pa pero huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang pera naman po ay kikitain pero ang pera ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi," he reminded.

Held at the Brgy. Aundanao Hall, Go's team gave financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to two affected households.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Housing Authority conducted an on-site assessment to determine potential recipients who may qualify for its housing assistance programs.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography extended additional support to residents in need of hospital care. He encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically those at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City or Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program and successfully advocated for RA 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored in 2019.

There are now 161 Malasakit Centers, as of March 11, which have helped more than ten million indigent Filipinos, according to the DOH.

Moreover, Go persists in enhancing healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level by supporting the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide, including one in IGaCoS.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported the construction of several roads, including the road stretching from Crossing Toril, Babak to Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District; the road connecting San Agustin Elementary School to Maximo Arellano Elementary School, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District, and the road at the Port of Brgy. Sta. Cruz to Brgy. Linosutan, Talicud Island, Kaputian District.