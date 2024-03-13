STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the construction of structures in the protected areas of Chocolate Hills

Nakakagalit at nakakadurog ng puso ang nakita nating mga nakatayo nang resorts sa mga paanan mismo ng Chocolate Hills.

Sa unang tingin pa lamang, alam na nating may mali.

Kung ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na may tungkulin at responsibilidad na pangalagaan ang Chocolate Hills ay may pro-environment mindset, ang tanong po natin, bakit nakapagtayo ng resort at mayroon pang cottages at swimming pool sa isang 'classified natural monument' sa ilalim ng NIPAS, at isang protected UNESCO geopark?

We understand the importance of development, but there should be boundaries. If the DENR continues to issue ECCs in the guise of "tourism development", I believe they have misunderstood what ecotourism is all about, and they have become complicit in defacing a natural monument they're supposed to oppose.

It has also come to my attention that PAMB in 2022 and 2023 approved the proposal and issued a resolution "Favorably endorsing the development of Captain's Peak Resort situated at Canmano, Sagbayan, Bohol within the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument (CHNM)."

We want the DENR, PAMB, BEMO, PENRO and the LGUs to explain as to why even with Chocolate Hills' protected status, construction permits continue to be granted.