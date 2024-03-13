PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2024 Manifestation - Ad Interim Appointment of Ralph Gonzalez Recto (Lipa, Batangas) to the position of Secretary, Department of Finance Thank you very much Mr. President, Mr. Chairman, distinguished colleagues. It is my great honor and privilege to support and co-sponsor the appointment of my senior brod, my boss, my idol, former Senator Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, to the position of Secretary of the Department of Finance. Mr. President, Senator Recto has been in public service for 32 years. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 at 28 years old. And that is why it has always been a great pleasure Mr. President to be affiliated with him because I remember the first time I met him, he made mention that he was the "Benjamin" of the House. And a few Congresses later, that was the 9th Congress, in the 12th Congress this representation became the "Benjamin" of the House. Mr. President he is also a senior brother, fraternity brother of this representation together with Congressman Abet Garcia. Nowadays Mr. President brotherhood is somehow, some people are saying, is no longer significant Mr. President. But for Brod Ralph Recto Mr. President, he is not just a friend. He is a real brother not only to every Triskelions in the four corners of this world, not just of this country but of this world but to every Juan and Juana dela Cruz. Mr. President, Secretary Recto has served in various positions in the government, as Congressman, as a Senator, as a Secretary of the NEDA and now as Secretary of the Department of Finance. Secretary Recto was our resident "numbers guy", I think everyone knows that Mr. President in this august chamber. We describe him Mr. President as the "visionary economist." And tama po yung sinabi ni Senator Grace, kung ikaw ay naging Senador at dumaan ka sa scrutiny ni Senator Ralph Recto, okay ka na. Ibig sabihin pwede mo ng lampasan ang mga iba pang pagdadaanan mo if you defend a particular measure. Mr. President, no appropriations, alam po nating lahat, no appropriations or tax measure passed without the scrutiny of this nominee Mr. President,specially here in the Senate. May kasabihan nga po, may House of Representatives tapos may Senado - House of the Senate at meron pong pangatlong House, House of Recto Mr. President, we have nothing but great things to say about our dear friend, colleague, brother Secretary Ralph Recto. As he takes the lead as the Secretary of Finance, we look forward to working alongside with him to promote the sound and efficient management of the country's financial resources. We are also eager to make positive headway with the Department in further aligning our economic policies to create and generate more quality jobs and livelihood opportunities for our fellow Filipinos, this is in line with the recent signing Mr. President of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 11962, or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act. I was here this morning Mr. President, my staff asked me if I would be interested in asking questions in the Committee Hearing of the Ad Interim Appointment of Secretary Ralph Recto. I replied Mr. President by saying it would be awkward if not rude on my part to ask the guru of gurus, my mentor, my senior brod, my idol. And so I told my staff, no one deserves that post in the Department of Finance more than the great Ralph Recto. Maraming Salamat Ginoong Pangulo. Congratulations sa ating senior brod and may God bless us all.