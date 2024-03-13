Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on police raid of POGO hub in Tarlac

March 13, 2024

The recent police raid on a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, underscores the ongoing threat posed by the industry to our society. It victimizes thousands of Filipino and foreign workers, including women, in various illegal activities such as human trafficking.

This raises the question: Hanggang kailan natin pahihintulutan ang iba't-ibang krimen na dulot ng POGO sa ating bansa? Patuloy tayong manindigan para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan na napapariwara dahil sa mga masamang gawain ng mga POGO.

I strongly urge the government to take decisive action and immediately implement a ban on POGO operations. It is our duty to protect the well-being of our citizens and uphold the integrity of our nation.

