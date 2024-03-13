Newgen Software's BAD & MAD Campaign Makes Waves on Women's Day, Featured on ADS OF THE WORLD
The campaign was spearheaded by award-winning creative agency Buffalo Soldiers.
The 'BAD & MAD' campaign is our way of honoring the incredible women and supportive men in our industry. Being featured on Ads of the World is a reinforcement of our belief in diversity and equality.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newgen Software's innovative campaign, "BAD & MAD", launched on International Women's Day 2024, has garnered international acclaim, recently being featured on the prestigious platform, ADS OF THE WORLD. This recognition highlights the campaign's unique approach to celebrating gender equality and empowerment in the corporate world.
— Runki Goswami, Chief Marketing Officer, Newgen
The BAD & MAD campaign successfully challenged traditional narratives by spotlighting the roles of women and men in fostering gender parity in the workplace. It creatively portrayed 'BAD' (Be A Differentiator) women and 'MAD' (Making A Difference) men, breaking stereotypes and promoting a gender-inclusive environment.
Runki Goswami, CMO, Newgen Software, highlights the campaign's core message, "At Newgen, we believe in fostering an environment where everyone, irrespective of gender, can thrive and lead. The 'BAD & MAD' campaign is our way of honoring the incredible women and supportive men in our industry. Being featured on Ads of the World is not just an honor, but a reinforcement of our belief in diversity and equality.”
“This campaign has successfully echoed our ethos, and we're thrilled to see the positive response it has received globally," Goswami added.
Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, shared his thoughts on the campaign's success: "We always believed that the BAD & MAD campaign had the potential to make a significant impact, and being featured on ADS OF THE WORLD is a testament to that belief. It's not just about celebrating women's achievements; it's about acknowledging the collaborative effort that's essential for true progress in gender equality. We're proud to have been part of this groundbreaking initiative." Buffalo Soldiers is one of the best branding agencies in India.
The BAD & MAD campaign, by one of the award-winning branding agency in India, was lauded for its creative approach, blending powerful messaging with innovative visuals, especially its adept use of motion graphics, which made it stand out in the digital landscape. The campaign's focus on not just empowering women but also involving men as active supporters of gender equality has set a new benchmark in corporate gender parity initiatives.
Newgen Software's recognition on ADS OF THE WORLD :https://www.adsoftheworld.com/campaigns/a-bad-mad-world - not only signifies the campaign's creative triumph but also underscores the company's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse corporate culture.
The film for this campaign can be found here on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7172900936250482688
As one of the integrated performance marketing agency, Buffalo Soldiers also helped increase the reach of the campaign across United States and India.
