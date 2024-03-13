Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Director General of Global Issues, International Development and Economic Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Neville Aquilina

On March 12, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Director General of Global Issues, International Development and Economic Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Neville Aquilina who was in China for the consultations between China and Malta on the UN Security Council affairs. The two sides had an exchange of views on the current international situation, China-Malta cooperation at the United States (UN), and regional hotspot issues, among others.

Miao Deyu introduced the situation of the just-concluded "Two Sessions" of China, and stressed that China will continue to adhere to peaceful development, open development, cooperative development and common development, and benefit the world with its own development. Recent years have witnessed close exchanges at all levels between China and Malta. Last year, the foreign ministers of the two countries visited each other and reached broad consensus on further strengthening China-Malta bilateral and multilateral cooperation. China appreciates Malta's adherence to the one-China policy, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Malta in multilateral mechanisms including the UN Security Council, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Neville Aquilina appreciated China's role as a responsible major country in promoting political settlement of hotspot issues and maintaining international peace and security, thanked China for supporting Malta in serving as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, and expressed the willingness to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to safeguard multilateralism and promote world peace and development.