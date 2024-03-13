From Innovative Ideas to Impactful Results, MMA Global Announces the SMARTIES™ Philippines 2023 Winners

Manila, Philippines, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- MMA Global Philippines, part of MMA Global, the only not-for-profit marketing trade association, proudly announces the winners of the prestigious SMARTIES™Philippines 2023 Awards. The award winners were celebrated at the inaugural SMARTIES events at the Shangri-La the Fort, were selected based on meticulous evaluation by a distinguished 14-member jury panel of marketing luminaries, chaired by Benjie G. Yap, Chairman and Ex - CEO of Unilever Philippines.

View the complete MMA SMARTIES™ Philippines 2023 Winner Gallery at https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties-2023/finalists/winners/region:21 and the judge roster at mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/philippines/jury

In today's ever-evolving market, capturing the hearts and loyalty of Filipino consumers requires agile marketing strategies and innovative solutions tailored to their evolving needs and preferences across digital and physical touchpoints. With this award, the Philippines is at the forefront in fostering creativity and presenting local brilliance on the global stage.

"Welcoming the SMARTIES™ Awards to the Philippines is a game-changer. It marks a significant shift that will propel Philippines marketing to new heights. Congratulations to all participants and winners who have contributed to launching this program locally with impressive and imaginative work," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC, and Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide.

The award committee bestowed 46 trophies across 17 categories of awards and 9 industry awards, including 12 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 13 bronze medals.

The apex honors were awarded to Tresemme for its KOL-Powered Immersive Shopping Experience, earning the eminent Best in Show designation, Globe Telecom took home the distinguished Brand of the Year title, and Unilever was formally recognized as Advertiser of the Year.

Among the agencies, notable distinctions were awarded to top performers. Mindshare was formally honored as Media Agency of the Year, with Publicis JimenezBasic named Creative Agency of the Year and The Huddle Room earned the title of Digital Agency of the Year.

Summit Media received the ceremonious honor of Publisher of the Year designation, while Digital Turbine was recognized as Enabling Technology Company of the Year. The prestigious Holding Company of the Year was bestowed upon industry leader WPP.

In its momentous first year, SMARTIES™ Philippines saw an impressive interest spanning diverse channels, like Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, Impact Media, Emerging Tech Marketing, E-commerce marketing and Creative. Benjie G. Yap, expressed his admiration, stating: "I was impressed with the quality of submission across a wide range of categories, and we hope this platform inspires the industry to drive the quality up every year. As we look ahead, the bar has certainly been set high thanks to all those who embraced this new platform to showcase marketing excellence in the Philippines. It has been an honor to serve as jury chair and witness the boundary-pushing campaigns presented by Filipino brands and agencies."

MMA SMARTIES ™ currently organised in 17 global markets and 6 markets in APAC including India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand with the regional program, APAC, headquartered in Singapore.

