$18.4+ Bn Cholesterol Test Market to Grow at 8% CAGR, Globally, by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cholesterol Test Market witnessed significant growth in 2021, with a reported revenue of $8.5 billion, as per the recent report by Allied Market Research. It is projected to experience robust expansion, reaching an estimated value of $18.4 billion by 2031, showcasing a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% between 2024 and 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a significant adverse effect on the cholesterol test market, with blood test centers facing a myriad of challenges, particularly exacerbated during the second wave of the pandemic. The operational hurdles encountered by these centers stemmed from delays and disruptions across various facets of their operations.

A comprehensive analysis of the market's key players reveals notable contributors such as 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨., 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐱 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐀𝐛𝐜𝐚𝐦 𝐩𝐥𝐜., 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. These companies have played pivotal roles in shaping the market landscape through their innovative products and strategic initiatives.

Geographically, North America emerged as the dominant force in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global cholesterol test market share. With continued advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures, North America is poised to maintain its leadership position, generating significant revenue throughout the forecast period until 2031.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the burgeoning population, increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, and improving access to healthcare facilities are driving the demand for cholesterol testing solutions in this region. Moreover, proactive government initiatives aimed at promoting health awareness and disease prevention are further fueling market growth in Asia-Pacific.

