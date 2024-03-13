My DCMA: Nancy Levy Masri, lead industrial specialist

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Nancy Levy Masri shares her story.

My name is Nancy Levy Masri, and this is “My DCMA.”

I am a lead industrial specialist and pre-award survey manager assigned to DCMA Northeast.

Embracing my role at DCMA is more than just a job — it’s a gratifying journey where I contribute to the success of our warfighters and bring tangible value to taxpayers, customers and contractors. Working seamlessly within a dynamic, multi-functional team, I am fueled by the knowledge that my efforts make a significant impact.

I have the privilege of traversing the diverse landscape of contractors, from corporate giants to local "mom and pop” establishments. Serving as the eyes and ears on the ground, I forge meaningful face-to-face relationships that unearth invaluable insights. Vigilantly monitoring schedules, I provide crucial advisories on contract delays, empowering the buying activity to make well-informed decisions.

Beyond my role, I take pride in nurturing the next generation of industrial specialists at DCMA Garden City. Guiding and mentoring a team of six specialists, I revel in the opportunity to share my expertise on various computer applications and the intricacies of site visits and audits. As a perpetual learner, I actively engage in training sessions on topics of interest, ensuring my team is well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of acquisition.

In my additional capacity as a pre-award survey manager, I play a pivotal role in evaluating contractors' capabilities, which influences crucial decisions in the contract award process. Collaborating with diverse specialists, I gain a holistic understanding of how contracts are awarded, enriching my perspective and contributing to informed decision-making.

Looking ahead, my focus for the upcoming year revolves around elevating process reviews, an aspect often overlooked due to the challenges posed by working remotely. I plan to institute comprehensive in-house training and involve industrial specialists in my reviews, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

While my long-term ambitions may include stepping into a supervisor role, I currently relish in the satisfaction of being a lead industrial specialist. Outside the professional realm, my favorite pastime is baking with my daughters, a bonding experience that adds a sweet touch to my life.

As I continue to teach, mentor and evolve, each day at DCMA unfolds as a rewarding chapter in my professional and personal journey.