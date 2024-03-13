Home and Soul Announces New Line of Eco-Friendly Furniture
Home and Soul Champions Indoor Air Quality with Sustainable Furniture SolutionsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and Soul, the leading ethical and sustainability brand in the UAE, is proud to announce its dedication to creating a healthy home environment through sustainable furniture solutions.
The company recognizes the potential health risks associated with conventional furniture, such as exposure to harmful chemicals like formaldehyde and flame retardants found in pressed wood, stains, and varnishes. These chemicals can irritate the respiratory system and cause other health problems.
Home and Soul offers a healthier alternative with its commitment to sustainable practices and the use of low-VOC and natural materials.
• Solid wood furniture: Sustainably and ethically harvested solid wood furniture minimizes exposure to harmful chemicals.
• Non-toxic finishes: Home and Soul uses natural oils and waxes to finish its furniture, eliminating the health risks associated with traditional stains and varnishes.
• Natural flame retardants: The company avoids using harmful flame-retardant chemicals by offering home furniture with natural flame-resistant alternatives like wool or inherently flame-resistant fabrics.
“We prioritize the well-being of our customers,” says Carol, Owner at Home and Soul. “By choosing sustainable furniture solutions, you can safeguard your health and create a clean and breathable home environment for your family.”
About Home and Soul - Home and Soul is the leading ethical and sustainability brand in the UAE. The company offers a wide range of sustainable furniture solutions that are not only stylish but also promote a healthy home environment.
