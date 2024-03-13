Dental CAD CAM Market Advancements Highlighted by Expansive Coverage on the Profit Sources

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental CAD/CAM technology revolutionizes dental treatments by automating the design and manufacturing processes to restore teeth to their original form and appearance. This innovation accelerates the speed of design and production, streamlining procedures for constructing and inserting dental prostheses. By scanning a prepared tooth model, CAD/CAM systems create custom prosthetics, offering numerous advantages over traditional methods.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is being driven by consumer demand for tooth whitening, veneers, tooth-colored inlays, tooth-colored on lays, tooth-colored crowns, and bonding. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global dental CAD-CAM market.

Chairside CAD/CAM systems, in particular, offer notable benefits such as improved patient comfort, reduced processing times, and higher-quality results achieved more swiftly.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The dental industry has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a decrease in patient visits to prevent virus transmission. Many elective dental procedures, including restorative treatments, have been postponed, leading to reduced demand for CAD/CAM systems. Consequently, major players in the market have reported decreased revenue due to lower product sales and delayed dental laboratory upgrades. The market dynamics for both dental practitioners and patients have been altered by the COVID-19 epidemic, as highlighted in Dentsply Sirona's Quarterly Update from mid-March.

Key Influencing Factors:

The global cosmetic dentistry market, driven by consumer demand for various procedures like tooth whitening and veneers, directly impacts the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market. Additionally, factors such as the aging population, the adoption of digital dentistry, and the need for personalized implants contribute to market growth. Moreover, awareness campaigns about oral hygiene and dental procedures further fuel the demand for CAD/CAM systems.

Opportunities and Challenges:

Opportunities in the dental CAD/CAM market include a surge in the edentulous population, increased disposable income, and growing interest in advanced dental solutions. However, challenges such as the high cost of technology and a shortage of skilled labor may hinder market expansion.

Dental CAD/CAM Market Market by Segments, 2023-2032

By Product Type

Chairside System

Laboratory System

Dental CAD/CAM Market Market by Component, 2023-2032

Hardware

Software

Dental CAD/CAM Market Market by End User, 2023-2032

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Milling Centers

Dental CAD/CAM Market Market, by Region, 2023-2032

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

Dentsply International (U.S.)

DeguDent GmbH (Germany)

Straumann (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

3M ESPE (U.S.)

Biomet 3i (U.S.)

BioHorizons, Inc. (U.S.)

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein)

Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Nobel Biocare Holdings AG (Switzerland)

New product launches to flourish the market:

In March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH, a global leader in designing dental CAD/CAM systems. This will help Align Technology strengthen its product portfolio.

In April 2019, Smile Innovations Group Incorporated (SIG) introduced Digital One Dental (DOD), a milling/3D printing company and dental laboratory solutions provider of CAD/CAM systems. This launch will help the parent company provide fully integrated digital dental solutions.

In September 2018, DGSHAPE Corp., one of the subsidiaries of Roland DGA, introduced its new DWX-42W Wet Dental Mill for dental CAD/CAM system.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Dental CAD/CAM along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Dental CAD/CAM market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Dental CAD/CAM market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Dental CAD/CAM market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental CAD/CAM market. These players have adopted different strategies such as adopted acquisition and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

