Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The atmospheric water generator market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the atmospheric water generator market size is predicted to reach $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the atmospheric water generator market is due to the increasing water scarcity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest atmospheric water generator market share. Major players in the atmospheric water generator market include Water-Gen Ltd., Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd., Drinkable Air Technologies, SOURCE Global, Ray Agua.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segments

•By Type: Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation

•By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

•By Geography: The global atmospheric water generator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Atmospheric water generator (AWG) refers to a system that runs on sophisticated technology that produces potable water from the surrounding air. This product can increase water availability during scarcity, contamination, and other issues that disrupt drinking water services.

